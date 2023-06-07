Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.26

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,188 ($14.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,323.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,300 ($16.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.45.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £24,973.83 ($31,046.53). 49.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

