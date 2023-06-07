Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

