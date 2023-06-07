Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

