Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $429.00 million-$431.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.44 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Zscaler Stock Up 3.3 %

ZS stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

