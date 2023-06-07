Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.73–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00 million-$192.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 1,178,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,369. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,545.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

