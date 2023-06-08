10,850 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.



