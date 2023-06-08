11,561 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $127,514,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

