13,818 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $118.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

