14,040 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 151,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,598,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 38,539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 320,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

