1,532 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares valued at $21,267,844. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.5 %

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day moving average is $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

