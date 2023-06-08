155,182 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,560,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.31. 5,538,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638,483. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

