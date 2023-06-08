16,469 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 481,394 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $655,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

