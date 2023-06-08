17,257 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dune Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

