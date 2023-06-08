19,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 10,708,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,950,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

