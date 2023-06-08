1inch Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.72 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $307.23 million and $18.72 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,560,674 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

