21,318 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,471,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.