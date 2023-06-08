2,207 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The company had a trading volume of 356,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,848. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

