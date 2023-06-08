2,460 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.72. 2,100,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

