25,200 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,395,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,222,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

