27,897 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.11. 20,834,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,507,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

