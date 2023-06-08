29,988 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 243.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.2 %

GDDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. 187,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock worth $598,037. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

