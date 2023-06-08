40,000 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Teekay Tankers makes up 1.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 565.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

