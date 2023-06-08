49,595 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 93,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,598. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

