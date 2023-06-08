5,971 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 2,488,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,090,873. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

