6,887 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $361.66. The stock had a trading volume of 387,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.27 and a 200 day moving average of $343.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

