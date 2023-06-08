7,300 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also

