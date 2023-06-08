8,520 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

