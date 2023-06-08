ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

ABM opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

