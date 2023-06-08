Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.0 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

