Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

