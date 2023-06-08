Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

