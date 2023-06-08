Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.38 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.