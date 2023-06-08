Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Headinvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.1% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.14. 692,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,331. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.