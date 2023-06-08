AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 3.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 74,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.80 million, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

