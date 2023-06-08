ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.31 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.31 ($0.28). 2,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amit Tauman acquired 1,057,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £349,000.08 ($433,863.85). Insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

