Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,592 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 3,892,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019,258. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

