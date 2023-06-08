Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

NYSE PG traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.62. 1,626,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,024. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

