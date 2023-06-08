Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.86. 1,844,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,360. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

