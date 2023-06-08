Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,537 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.80. 1,028,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,863. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

