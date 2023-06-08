Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,734 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.16. 591,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

