Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,315,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,943,000 after purchasing an additional 255,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,207. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

