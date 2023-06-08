AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.18), with a volume of 3324980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.19).
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The stock has a market cap of £113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.
