AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.18), with a volume of 3324980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.26 ($0.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.42) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

AFC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at AFC Energy

AFC Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,647.44). 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.