Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 3,484,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,262,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.15.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

