Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 5,002,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,792,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. Analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

