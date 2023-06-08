Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $481,493.82

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $481,493.82 and approximately $286.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00122048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00036287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00020236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

