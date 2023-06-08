Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,412,000 after buying an additional 35,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:APD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average is $293.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.