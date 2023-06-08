Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Gap Down to $282.42

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $282.42, but opened at $276.35. Air Products and Chemicals shares last traded at $281.00, with a volume of 21,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.83.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.