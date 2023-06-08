Albert E. Rosenthaler Sells 5,882 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 136,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $69.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

