Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Rating) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 48,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 156,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

