Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Algoma Steel Group worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTL. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,824 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,078,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at $5,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of ASTL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 218,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

