Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

